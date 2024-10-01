J3 Point-Of-Sale And Sound Payments Partner To Deliver A Processor Agnostic Solution For Gas Stations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

J3 and Sound Payments Partner

Top-of-the-Line In-Store System and EMV-at-the-Pump Product

- Fred Fischer, president/CEO, of Ganymede Technologies Corp.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sound Payments, a software and company in the payments industry, and J3 Point-of-Sale (J3 POS) Ganymede Technologies Corp., a processor agnostic provider of POS solutions for independent c-stores, today announced a partnership to provide a seamlessly integrated in-store and EMV-at-the-pump packaged solution for gas stations nationwide.

“We are excited to partner with J3 POS to bring an additional option to market that provides gas station owners the option to choose their own processing service,” said Andrew Russell, CEO of Sound Payments.“The Sound Easy Pump and J3 POS solution is completed with the industry standard NeXGen forecourt controller, giving many station owners that have not upgraded a seamless, hassle-free solution.”

Sound Easy PumpTM is a semi-integrated secure solution that enables EMV at the pump in a couple of hours or less. It supports contactless via card tap or NFC, QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, remote key injection, MSR, and EMV chip and PIN.

Made for high-volume and fast sales, J3's solution offers a comprehensive in-store POS system for gas station owners. The J3 POS system allows for features such as off-site monthly backup, QuickBooks integration, inventory management, regulatory reporting and cash drawer security.

“J3 POS and Sound Payments provide an easy, professional and out-of-scope payment upgrade at the pump without having to replace all the pumps, and in the store, a better in-store POS solution that is much-needed for many gas station owners across the U.S.,” said Fred Fischer, president/CEO, of Ganymede Technologies Corp.“We can help these owners better manage their inventory, provide a cost-effective pay-at-the-pump payment solution, and protect their businesses against fraudulent activity.”

J3 POS imports required POS data, including customer data, wholesaler data, and up to five local vendors. Sound Easy Pump and J3 POS provide remote support through the cloud where any aspect of the system can be accessed and configured.

J3's solution ensures new cashiers are up to speed in minutes, with no codes to remember and no awkward toggling between screen and keyboard. Real-time inventory management tells owners when they need to reorder and optimal stock levels.

The traditional cost of replacing pumps to accept EMV is greater than $18,000 per fuel pump and downtime for the station, resulting in loss of business and capital depletion. Sound Easy Pump eliminates the need to purchase new pumps and close stations during installation. The direct-to-processor transaction connection uses point-to-point encryption so it is more secure and will eliminate many types of fraud that are common today.

Sound Easy Pump is PCI 5 compliant and PCI 6 ready. Many stations face fees for not being PCI compliant in addition to chargebacks from not being EMV compliant. Sound Easy Pump is one-third of the cost of comparable options and easily eliminates those fees and prevents fraud at their station. Sound Easy Pump has flexible payment options to work with a variety of budgets.

To learn more about Sound Easy Pump and J3, visit our website at soundpayments/j3 .

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Petro Solutions provides technology solutions for the petroleum industry, including Sound Easy PumpTM, which enables stations to cost-effectively install a retrofit solution at the pump that solves EMV. For more information, visit our website.

About J3

J3 Point-of-Sale – Ganymede Technologies Corp. helps businesses work smarter with fully-integrated accounting tools, easy-to-learn inventory management and easy-to-train software solutions that helps retailers expand their business. Combining our tools with remarkable service, J3 POS is with you every step of your business journey.





