Global Truck Mounted Cranes Market Expected To Reach USD 3.878 Billion By 2033, Growing At A 4.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global Truck-Mounted Crane has been changing demands by increasing and infrastructure development activities worldwide as it is versatile equipment widely used in various industries, including construction, transportation, and logistics. The Truck Mounted Cranes Market is poised for robust growth over the coming decade, with significant advancements in construction, infrastructure development, and industrial sectors driving the demand for these versatile machines. As of 2023, the global market for truck mounted cranes is valued at USD 2.521 billion and is projected to grow to USD 3.878 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

This growth is attributed to a combination of increasing infrastructure projects, the rising need for efficient material handling equipment solutions, and the expanding scope of construction in both urban and rural settings. Moreover, innovations in crane technology, including enhanced safety features, increased payload capacity, and better fuel efficiency, are expected to further propel market growth. Understanding the Truck Mounted Cranes Market Truck mounted cranes, as the name suggests, are mobile cranes mounted on trucks that provide the flexibility and mobility necessary for various construction, logistics, and industrial applications. These cranes offer significant advantages, including rapid set-up times, easy transport, and the ability to work in diverse environments. They are used extensively in tasks that require lifting and moving heavy loads, such as construction materials, machinery, and even components for energy infrastructure projects. Due to their multifunctional nature, truck mounted cranes are seeing increasing demand in industries like energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure development. Their ability to operate efficiently in urban, rural, and remote areas makes them indispensable for large-scale construction and logistical operations. Market Value and Growth Projections The truck mounted cranes market is anticipated to witness steady growth during the 2023-2033 forecast period. The market is currently valued at USD 2.521 billion in 2023 and is expected to achieve a market size of USD 3.878 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 4.4% . This growth is driven by key factors such as increasing urbanization, the rising number of infrastructure development projects across emerging economies, and the continuous technological advancements in crane capabilities. Notably, the construction sector, a major end-user of truck mounted cranes, is projected to experience significant growth, especially in regions like Asia-Pacific, where rapid urban development is leading to heightened demand for efficient material handling equipment.

Attributes Details Japan Market Share - 2023 5.6% China Market CAGR (From 2023 to 2033) 4.9% India Market CAGR (From 2023 to 2033) 6.1% Germany Market Share - 2023 7.3% United Kingdom Market CAGR (From 2023 to 2033) 3.4%

"Truck-mounted cranes are versatile lifting machines designed to provide mobility and flexibility in various industries. These cranes are mounted on trucks, allowing for easy transportation to different job sites while offering powerful lifting capabilities. Their adaptability makes them essential for construction, logistics, and infrastructure projects." opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominent Drivers of the Truck Mounted Cranes Market

: The global construction industry is undergoing a boom, with significant investments in residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure. Emerging economies, in particular, are seeing a surge in construction activities to accommodate rapid urbanization and industrialization. This growth in the construction sector is driving demand for truck mounted cranes that offer flexible, mobile lifting solutions.: Continuous innovation in crane technology is resulting in the development of cranes with higher lifting capacities, improved fuel efficiency, and enhanced safety features. Automated controls, remote monitoring systems, and enhanced hydraulic systems are some of the technological advancements that are making truck mounted cranes more efficient and reliable.: The global energy sector, especially renewable energy projects such as wind and solar power, requires heavy machinery for the installation of large components. Truck mounted cranes are increasingly being used for these applications, especially in remote areas where mobility and quick set-up are essential.: With the growth of the e-commerce and logistics industries, there is an increased need for efficient loading and unloading of heavy goods. Truck mounted cranes play a crucial role in improving logistics efficiency, especially in industries that require the movement of large-scale equipment or machinery.









Challenges Faced by the Truck Mounted Cranes Market

Despite the positive growth outlook, the truck mounted cranes market faces certain challenges that could potentially hinder its expansion:

: The upfront costs of purchasing and maintaining truck mounted cranes are substantial, which may deter smaller construction and logistics companies from investing in these machines. Additionally, ongoing maintenance and operational costs can also be significant.: Stringent regulations surrounding emissions and fuel consumption are becoming more prevalent in many regions. Compliance with these regulations may require manufacturers to invest in more eco-friendly technology, which could increase production costs and impact profit margins.: The cost of raw materials, such as steel and other metals used in manufacturing truck mounted cranes, can fluctuate based on global market conditions. These price variations can affect the overall production costs, impacting market growth.

Key Players in the Truck Mounted Cranes Market



SANY Group

Liebherr-International AG

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

Hiab AB

Tadano Limited

Furukawa Co. Ltd

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Terex Corporation

Palfinger AG TIL Limited

Regional Analysis of the Truck Mounted Cranes Market



Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the truck mounted cranes market, driven by strong demand from countries like China, India, and Japan. The rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization in these countries, coupled with massive infrastructure projects, will fuel the growth of the market in this region.

North America : North America is another key region contributing to market growth, particularly due to the ongoing expansion of the construction sector and energy projects. The U.S. and Canada are witnessing increased demand for truck mounted cranes in various industries, including oil & gas, energy, and logistics.

Europe : In Europe, the market is expected to experience moderate growth. The region is focused on upgrading its infrastructure and increasing investments in renewable energy projects, both of which are anticipated to drive demand for truck mounted cranes. Middle East & Africa : The Middle East and Africa are also witnessing growth in the truck mounted cranes market, largely due to the growing number of infrastructure and energy projects. Countries in this region are investing in large-scale construction and energy development projects, increasing the demand for versatile and efficient cranes.

Key Segments

By Product Type:



Stiff Boom Knuckle Boom

By Drive:



Electrical

Mechanical Hydraulic



By Lifting Capacity:



Below 15 Ton

15 to 30 Ton

30 to 50 Ton Above 50 Ton

By End Use:



Industrial

Commercial

Infrastructure Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa

