Infinigate And Sekoia.Io Announce EMEA Partnership Agreement

(MENAFN- Pressat) Infinigate will provide Sekoia's product portfolio to its reseller partners across EMEA to meet growing security business requirement, starting with France and in the DACH and Iberia regions.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland – 1 October 2024 . The Infinigate Group , the leading and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure, is partnering with Sekoia , the European cybersecurity company and leading provider of Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions based on Threat Intelligence (CTI), to extend its range of advanced cybersecurity solutions available to channel partners across Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA), initially in France and in the DACH and Iberia regions.

Infinigate channel partners will benefit from full access to Sekoia 's SOC Platform - Extended Detection and Response, Next-Gen SIEM (Sekoia Defend) and Cyber Threat Intelligence (Sekoia Intelligence) solutions, to assist Managed Service Providers (MSP) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP)in providing cyberthreat intelligence and Security Operations Centers (SOC) protection as a service.

The partnership with Infinigate aligns with Sekoia's channel-focussed sales strategy, relying on a network of cybersecurity expert partners, to leverage the rising SOC outsourcing and hybridization trend.

“The increasing pace of modern digital transformation is driving the need for innovation and collaboration in the cybersecurity industry. By partnering with Infinigate, we are expanding the reach of our solutions through its extensive reseller base to build greater cyber resilience,” says Cyril Simonnet, Chief Revenue Officer at Sekoia.“Our SOC platform offering in SaaS is built to boost SOC activities of MSP and MSSP of all sizes, no matter what stage they're at, in their security journey. Infinigate is a world-class cybersecurity distributor, and we look forward to bringing new value to resellers in all targeted markets.”

Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer at the Infinigate Group, comments:“Sekoia is a very valuable addition for Infinigate, its regional teams and their extensive network of channel partners, addressing a real and rising need for managed security services across Europe, as businesses strive to protect themselves from escalating cyber-risk, with European directives such as NIS2 adding to the urgency. This is an opportunity for Infinigate to

demonstrate its MSSD value proposition to its resellers and MSP community, and help leverage the rising growth and relevance of MSSP services.”

Infinigate will support Sekoia's channel growth through complementary professional services - from technical training, market intelligence, professional marketing, and more, to enable channel partners to optimise their offerings.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure covers over 100 countries across EMEA, Australia and New Zealand. In the 2023-2024 financial year the Infinigate Group revenue reached 2.3B€. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

In 2024, Wavelink became an Infinigate Group company, adding coverage for the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

For additional information please visit

About Sekoia

Sekoia is the European cybersecurity technology company, leading provider of Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions based on Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI). Its mission is to provide businesses and public organizations with the best protection technologies against cyber attacks.

By combining threat anticipation through knowledge of attackers (Sekoia Intelligence) with automation of detection and response, the Sekoia SOC platform (Sekoia Defend – XDR) provides security teams a unified view and total control over their information systems. Its interoperability with third-party solutions and compliance with international technical standards enable organizations to take full advantage of their existing technologies. Sekoia gives its customers the means to focus their human resources on high value-added missions, optimize their cyber-defense strategy and regain the advantage against advanced cyber threats.

To learn more, visit : - Blog - Linkedin - X/Twitter .