Upcoming 2024 Srinagar Premier League Fixtures Announced
Date
10/1/2024 2:07:39 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The District football Association Srinagar on Monday announced the upcoming matches for the 2024 Srinagar Premier League. The league, being played at TRC Turf, began on September 27.
The fixtures list has several high-profile games on schedule.
On Wednesday, October 2, J&K Police XI will lock horns with Jhelum FC. The game will kick off at 4:00 PM. Thursday's matchup will see Kashmir Avengers FC take on Galaxy FC at 4:00 PM.
Novelty FC will go toe-to-toe with Iqbal Sports FC on Friday, with kick off set for 4:00 PM. Saturday's contest will have J&K Bank Academy play AG's Office XI at 4:00 PM.
Real Kashmir FC go head-to-head against Ali Jana FC on Sunday, with kick off set for 4:00 PM. Monday, October 7, will have Star Kashmir FC take on ARCO FC at 4:00 PM.
The 2024 Srinagar Premier League is being held under J&K Sports Council's“My Youth My Pride” initiative.
