Action Global Communications Returns To Saudi Arabia

RIYADH - Integrated communications agency Action Global Communications has relaunched in Saudi Arabia after a seven-year hiatus.



The agency now has eight owned offices across the Middle East, Europe and Central Asia; as well as Saudi Arabia, it has operations in Cyprus, Greece, UAE, Qatar, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Bulgaria. It also has affiliates in countries across the three regions.



Action Global originally launched in Saudi Arabia in 2002 and operated there until 2017, after which it served clients in Saudi Arabia from its MENA hub in Dubai. The agency founded by Tony Christodoulou was named as PRovoke Media's Mediterranean consultancy of the year for 2024.



MENA managing director Euan Megson said the move was a reflection of the changing business landscape in Saudi Arabia, as it has“firmly established itself as a global hub for innovation and business growth.”



Megson added:“The Kingdom is undergoing a transformative journey of diversification and modernisation through its Vision 2030. By bringing Action's three-decade regional legacy and extensive expertise in communications, marketing, and production to the Saudi market, we align with the evolving landscape of Saudi Arabia and the broader region.



"Re-launching our presence in the Kingdom marks a significant milestone in Action's history and reaffirms our steadfast commitment to the Middle East.”



The Saudi operation will be led by general manager Barry King (pictured) who has been with the firm for nearly eight years, most recently as head of English content, corporate and sport in Dubai.



King said:“Our regional teams have delivered exceptional work in the Kingdom over the past half decade, achieving results which have yielded a robust pipeline of multi-sector opportunities. With the continued growth and evolution in Saudi Arabia, now is the optimum time for us to re-establish a physical in-market presence to ensure we continue delivering high quality work, and value, for current clients and future prospects.”



Action Global's recent work in Saudi Arabia includes leading PR and media relations for global technology event LEAP, as well as cybersecurity conference BlackHat MEA and the PFL MENA Fight series. The agency also oversees communications for InterContinental Hotels Group in Saudi Arabia and the broader region, as well as corporate communications in Saudi Arabia for multinational technology group Zoho Corporation.

