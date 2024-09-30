FTI Consulting Hires Former Teneo Creative Director

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - FTI Consulting has appointed former Teneo creative director Sophie Dunn as its first managing director of creative strategy within its strategic communications segment.



Dunn had worked at Teneo since 2011, and became its creative director two years ago. In her 13 years at the consultancy, she worked with clients across the FMCG, leisure, and sectors.



In her new role, Dunn is based in London and will report to FTI's EMEA head of digital and insights Ant Moore, and Matt Dixon, UK chief of staff. Rather than building a dedicated creative team, the agency is building a creative capability across the business; Dunn's role is intended to serve as a creative and strategic resource across sectors.



John Waples, EMEA chair of the strategic communications segment at FTI, said the appointment aligned with the firm's global growth strategy and commitment to innovation.



“Sophie's arrival underscores our dedication to strengthening the UK business while supporting our broader global growth ambitions,” he said.“Her expertise will be critical as we continue to focus on supporting large, multinational clients with increasingly complex challenges that sit between them and business success. Sophie will enhance our ability to drive growth by delivering creative, multi-channel strategies that engage a range of stakeholder groups.”



Dunn added:“I am delighted to join FTI Consulting, a firm that mirrors my belief that creativity is critical for progressive and impactful corporate

communications

that build and sustain stakeholder value, and that enables businesses to seize competitive advantage. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams here to bring fresh, creative thinking to the challenges and opportunities our clients face, and unlock further growth within the UK and across markets.”

