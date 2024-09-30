Amir Chairs SCEAI's Third Meeting Of 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and (SCEAI), chaired the Council's third meeting of 2024, at the Amiri Diwan, Monday.

His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani, the Deputy Chairman of the Council, attended the meeting along with HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, and Their Excellencies the Council members.

The Council discussed the decisions and recommendations of its second meeting of 2024 and the project follow-up report and was also briefed on the progress report of the state's economic priorities, and took appropriate decisions regarding them.

The Council was briefed on the Ministry of Municipality's presentation on the agriculture, livestock and fish production sector, and the Ministry of Transport's presentation on the transportation and storage sector. The Council also discussed the topics on its agenda and took appropriate decisions thereon.

