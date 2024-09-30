GHX And Mobile Health Offer Advanced Scheduling For Vendor Compliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Simplified Process Makes It Easier for Vendor Representatives to Fulfill Lab-based Requirements and Meet Hospitals' Accreditation Guidelines

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today

announced a collaboration with Mobile , a leading provider of employee screening and occupational health services, to provide advanced scheduling capabilities as part of GHX's mobile vendor credentialing solution. The new capability simplifies

access to lab-based services, making it easier for vendor representatives to comply with accreditation standards and CDC infection control recommendations. Maximizing efficiency in meeting these requirements is crucial, especially as healthcare prepares for the upcoming flu season, with public officials emphasizing the importance of vaccinations to reduce transmission risks.

"Vendor credentialing is an important part of safeguarding patients and reducing business risk for healthcare organizations, but traditional processes can be fragmented and time-consuming," says Marlin Doner, Vice President of Product Management at GHX. "Our ongoing collaboration with Mobile Health represents a significant step forward in streamlining the credentialing process, making it more intuitive, efficient and seamless for our extensive network of vendors and healthcare provider customers."

The new scheduling capability, enhanced by Mobile Health, offers access to more than 25 occupational health services, including vaccines for influenza, varicella, MMR and Hepatitis B, as well as drug tests and titers, such as the one-step QuantiFERON Tuberculosis blood test. Through the Vendormate mobile application, representatives can book an appointment at one of the more than 6,500 available facilities and then upload the required documentation after the appointment.



"At Mobile Health,

our commitment to addressing industry challenges is steadfast, and our collaboration with GHX exemplifies this approach," said James Anderson, Chief Growth Officer of Mobile Health. "By enhancing access to lab-based services, we are simplifying compliance for vendor representatives, reinforcing our mission to uphold safety standards across the workforce-an imperative in the healthcare sector."

To access the scheduling feature or make an appointment, vendor representatives can log in to their Vendormate profiles or visit .

