Missouri Adopts Heggerty's Bridge To Reading Program For Supplemental K-2 Literacy Instruction
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire) Missouri's recent initiative, "Read, Lead, Exceed," has dedicated substantial state and federal
funding to enhance literacy education, recognizing programs that effectively support foundational literacy skills among young learners. By including Heggerty's supplemental program on this prestigious list, Missouri affirms the program's effectiveness in fostering early reading skills that are crucial for academic success.
"Receiving this endorsement from Missouri is a tremendous honor for our team," said Alisa VanHekken, Chief Academic Officer at Heggerty. "It affirms our commitment to equip Missouri educators with the best resources to reshape reading education, demonstrating the real difference our programs make to empower all students to become readers."
Heggerty is now among a select group of literacy programs that will be instrumental in advancing Missouri's literacy goals. With this approval, Heggerty plans to expand its reach and impact, helping more students in Missouri build a strong literacy foundation.
About Heggerty
Our mission is to equip teachers with effective and engaging products and professional learning opportunities that help prepare and empower all students to become lifelong readers. Click here to view free sample lessons of Bridge to Reading.
