Vroom Delivery Partners With Uber Direct To Offer Alcohol Delivery In Pennsylvania

Over 200 convenience stores in PA will be launching on Vroom Delivery with alcohol sales

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vroom Delivery , a digital commerce for the convenience retail industry, has partnered with global mobility and delivery platform Uber to enable alcohol delivery for its convenience retailers in Pennsylvania via Uber's on-demand delivery-as-a-service platform, Uber Direct. Retailers will be able to offer alcohol delivery on their apps and websites to consumers through Vroom Delivery's first-party ordering software, with orders delivered by Uber couriers.Orders must adhere to all State requirements. For example, there are regulatory limits on the volume of beer and wine that can be placed in a single order that must be enforced by the online ordering platform, Vroom Delivery. Couriers delivering via Uber Direct are also required to attain physical or digital permits to deliver alcohol.“Helping retailers meet their customers' expectations and grow their businesses through their own channels is at the heart of what Uber Direct offers," said Bernie Huddlestun, General Manager of Uber Direct for US and Canada. "Research shows 75% of consumers expect express delivery as an option. By working with Vroom Delivery to help make alcohol delivery possible for Pennsylvania retailers in a seamless way, we look forward to helping local businesses meet their customers' expectations and continue to grow.”Several pilot stores launched the joint program in Pennsylvania in September, and over 200 additional stores across the state are set to launch within the next two months. Together, these stores will cover a large portion of the State. In addition to alcohol, retailers will be able to offer everything in their store, utilizing Vroom Delivery's Automated Menu Management (AMM) system that automatically lists all inventory that is in-stock within the physical store without any manual menu maintenance by the retailer. This allows for large, accurate menus with thousands of SKUs as well as the same deals and offers that are available in-store. Stores will also be able to utilize their loyalty programs online for customers that are already enrolled and new customers may elect to sign up when placing an order.“Before we launched this partnership with Uber, Pennsylvania retailers who wanted to offer online ordering of alcohol had to work through the intricacies of State regulations alongside a compliant courier service in what was a cumbersome and time-consuming process,” said John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery.“We have now made this process generalizable so that any retailer on Vroom Delivery that sells alcohol in-store can now do so online in a compliant manner. We are excited to see what this can do to boost the online sales and customer base for our partner retailers not only in the alcohol category, but also to their food service offerings as this becomes an increasingly important part of the industry.”About Uber DirectUber Direct provides first-party delivery-as-a-service that enables businesses to offer on-demand, local delivery to customers through their own sales channels. When merchants use Uber Direct, they can allow customers to place orders directly from their own app, website, or by phone and fulfill online deliveries through Uber's global courier network. Businesses around the world use Uber Direct as a way to tap into Uber's delivery network and offer fast and reliable delivery to their customers.About Vroom DeliveryFounded in 2016 and headquartered in Miami, FL, Vroom Delivery is a full-stack e-commerce solution for convenience stores, providing every technical aspect required for chains of convenience stores to operate and manage their own e-commerce and delivery services. For more information, visit .For more information visit

