Hurricane Helene results in over 100 confirmed deaths in US

(MENAFN) As of Sunday, Hurricane Helene has resulted in over 100 confirmed deaths across the United States, with North Carolina and South Carolina bearing the brunt of the devastation. North Carolina reported 37 fatalities, while South Carolina recorded 27 deaths, according to CBS News. The situation in Buncombe County, located in Western North Carolina, is particularly severe, with Sheriff Quentin Miller stating that 30 individuals have been confirmed dead and more than 500 residents are unaccounted for.



In light of the extensive damage caused by the storm, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has urged residents to contribute to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund. He highlighted that significant efforts are underway to provide assistance to the affected communities in Western North Carolina, which include both state and federal relief. “There is a massive effort underway to get help to the people of Western North Carolina,” Cooper noted, emphasizing the likelihood of ongoing needs as recovery efforts continue.



President Joe Biden declared a "major disaster" in Florida and North Carolina on Saturday, allowing federal aid to be allocated to help local governments and communities recover from the storm's aftermath. This declaration underscores the federal government's commitment to support those affected by Hurricane Helene, as recovery efforts ramp up in the hardest-hit areas.



Despite these efforts, the impact of the hurricane remains substantial, with over 2 million electric customers still without power as of Sunday night, according to PowerOutage.us. Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend area on Thursday night as a Category 4 storm, causing significant damage before weakening. The full extent of the destruction is still being assessed as rescue and recovery operations are underway across the affected states.

