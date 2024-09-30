Qatarenergy Reduces Fuel Prices For Petrol, Diesel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the prices for the month of October.

The fuel prices for Premium and Super grade petrol, and Diesel has reduced.



Premium will cost QR1.90 per litre as compared to QR1.95 in September, while Super grade petrol will be priced at QR2.05 per litre in the coming month.

Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2 per litre in October as compared to QR2.05 in September.



Over the last seven months, diesel and petrol prices have remained stable in the country.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy who announce the monthly price list.