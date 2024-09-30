Victory Plan To Be Presented To Ukrainians Short Of Certain Details - Zelensky's Office Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Victory Plan, initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, will be presented to the Ukrainian public omitting some sensitive details.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"This is the President's Plan, and certainly, as he promised after the pitch to the U.S. President, to partners, I think it will be presented to Ukrainians. But, of course, there are parts that are so sensitive they will remain closed. And not because there are any secrets. This is our country, you know, and today, in the good sense, we're a family in which there can be no secrets, especially in times of war. But still, it's not only we but the enemy who hear everything that becomes public," Yermak said.

Zelensky's U.S. visit challenging yet successful – President's Office chief

It is important to see this plan come to life on enemy soil, and to see it in the performance of our military.

According to Zelensky's Office chief, citizens will understand the need to keep some details of the Victory Plan out of public eye.

Zelensky: Victory Plan presented to America, every point explained

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, presenting him Ukraine's Victory Plan. Later, he met with Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris , whom he also briefed on the details of the Victory Plan.

: Ukraine will win this wa

On September 27, in New York, Zelensky pitched the Victory Plan to Donald Trump , the presidential nominee from the Republican Party.