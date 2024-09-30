Covid-19 Claims 58 Lives In Nearly 9 Months: Moph

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 10,500 people infected with in the past nine months out of which 58 patients died while more than 7,550 have recovered, an official said on Saturday.

Figures from January till September 2024 provided by the of Public to Pajhwok Afghan News showed that a total of 10,722 people infected Covid-19.

Most people – 2,326 - infected with Covid-19 in April and 2,259 in May while July recorded the lowest number - 725 - of Covid-19 patients.

Dr. Sharafat Zaman, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), told Pajhwok Afghan News the number of Covid-19 patients provided to Pajhwok Afghan News was at the country level.

Referring to the surge of Covid-19 patients in April and May, he said:“It is not something to be worried about; it is normal that the number of patients sometimes increases and sometimes decreases.”

But Faridullah Umari, an infectious disease specialist at Antani hospital in Kabul, said:“Regarding the figures that have increased in March, May and April, there are several factors that play a role, the weather changes, if we look at the months of March, April and May, the weather changes here in spring or early spring. For this reason viral infections grows and multiplies well in changing weather.”

He referred to the return of refugees and flash floods in early spring as another reason for the spread of Covid-19.

It is pertinent to mention that in the past nine months 58 people died of Covid-19 with the high number of death toll recorded in August - 10 people, in January and February nine persons died each while in June the lowest number of deaths- two - persons recorded.

Graph

58 Covid-19 patients died in the past less than 9 months

7,750 Covid-19 patients have recovered in nearly past nine months

Recovered patients

Graph

Dr. Sharafat said that Covid-19 services provided and this section was still supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr. Faridullah Umari said that Covid-19 patients still existed in the country and they referred to the hospitals daily.

The source said Patients come to this hospital with symptoms of corona virus such as high fever, cold, cold and cough, after performing examinations and prescribing medicine, they are discharged from the hospital, the corona virus has weakened and lost its intensity.

He called frequent washing of hands with soap and water, wearing a mask and drinking warm liquids very necessary during illness.

It is pertinent to mention that the corona virus first spread in the city of Wuhan, China in 2019, after which it spread almost all over the world and hundreds of millions of people in the world were infected with this virus and more than four million people died.

