SANHA Gmbh & Co. KG Has Been Awarded Gold Status By Ecovadis

SANHA GmbH & Co. KG has been awarded status by EcoVadis

30.09.2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SANHA is one of the pioneers in the when it comes to ESG

Sustainability is a key driver of the corporate strategy Family business reviews financing strategy in parallel Essen, 30 September 2024 – SANHA GmbH & Co. KG, one of the leading manufacturers of piping systems, has once again undergone the independent sustainability assessment by EcoVadis and was awarded GOLD status for the first time on 25 September 2024. This puts SANHA in the top 5% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in the last 12 months. The EcoVadis sustainability rating is one of the most renowned methods for measuring the CSR performance of companies worldwide. More than 130,000 companies from over 220 industries and 180 countries rely on EcoVadis to monitor and improve their own sustainability performance and that of their business partners. The assessment methodology is based on international sustainability standards (Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact, ISO 26000) and is monitored by a scientific panel of CSR and supply chain experts to produce reliable CSR ratings. The company's activities in the areas of the environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement are assessed. Bernd Kaimer, Managing Partner of SANHA GmbH & Co. KG:“Sustainability has been an integral part of our corporate identity and a key driver of our corporate strategy for many years. We are proud that we have now been awarded GOLD by EcoVadis for the first time.” SANHA reviews financing strategy SANHA is also currently considering various options as part of the regular review of its financing strategy. A bundle of measures is being considered for the refinancing of the 2013/2026 corporate bond. These include, among other things, a new corporate bond including an exchange offer. Against this background, Quirin Privatbank AG and CapSolutions GmbH have been commissioned to conduct a market sounding and a management roadshow so that the management can decide on further financing on this basis and depending on the market environment.

About SANHA SANHA GmbH & Co. KG is a leading manufacturer of piping systems. The products of the 100% family-owned industrial company are used in many sectors, including building services, refrigeration technology, fire protection and numerous industrial applications such as technical gases. SANHA holds around 300 product certifications for the various applications. The company based in Essen has around 700 employees and is active in 50 countries worldwide. Around 10,000 products, primarily piping systems made of copper, copper alloys, stainless steel, carbon steel and plastic are manufactured in four plants in Germany and other European countries. Subscribe to our investor mailing list at:

Investor Relations / Press: Fabian Kirchmann, Johannes Kaiser

IR AG

Phone: 0221-9140970

E-mail: ...

