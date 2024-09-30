Youth Association Of Mohammad Ali Park Unveils 56Th Year Of Durga Puja Theme Inspired By The White House

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 30th September, 2024: The Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park proudly announces the theme of its 56th Durga Puja celebration, which this year will be inspired by the White House, the iconic residence and workplace of the President of the United States. The most popular Durga Puja of Central Kolkata is considered to be one of the oldest and renowned venues for Durga Puja in the city. They will be completing 56th years of Durga Puja celebrations this year.



This year's idol, created by renowned artist Kush Bera, will highlight the critical theme of water conservation. In light of Bengal's growing water crisis, the depiction of water as life emphasizes the urgent need for awareness and action against water pollution and wastage. The puja committee is committed to educating the public on these vital issues, ensuring that our celebrations carry meaningful messages for future generations.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Surendra Kr. Sharma, General Secretary of Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja said,“With the artistic vision crafted by talented artisan Goal Das from Medinipur, the mandap will showcase exquisite Bengali handicrafts, featuring intricate jute works and handmade decorations that embody the spirit of both cultures. This year's idol, masterfully created by renowned artist Kush Bera, will carry a powerful message focused on water conservation, highlighting the urgent need to address Bengal's growing water crisis. The idol's depiction of water as a vital life source emphasizes the critical importance of awareness and action against water pollution and wastage. The puja committee is dedicated to educating the public on these pressing issues, ensuring that the celebrations resonate with meaningful messages for future generations."



Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park: One of the most popular Durga Pujas of Central Kolkata that one must visit is the Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja that is held every year and showcases magnificent architecture. The Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja Samity has won several awards in different categories and hence it is also considered as one of the prestigious Durga Puja in Kolkata which is organized by the Youth Association established in 1969. This is one of the most prestigious clubs of North & Central Kolkata.

