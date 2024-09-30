AAFT Welcomes Renowned Spanish Consultant Iolanda Rubio

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The Indo Spain and Cultural Forum (ISFCF) has reached a new milestone with the visit of Iolanda Rubio, a highly respected and marketing consultant from Spain. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) and Chair of ISFCF, warmly welcomed her at the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT).



Iolanda Rubio, currently the Chief Marketing Officer at Dekalabs and former Marketing Director at ClimateCoin, has an impressive background in and marketing consulting for startups and corporations. A podcaster on DueDiligence, she covers trends and innovations in technology. Iolanda is also deeply committed to the transformative power of art in raising global awareness, contributing regularly to the United Nations Art Foundation. Her expertise in blockchain, marketing strategies, and internet culture has made her a sought-after speaker at international events.



“I am very happy to be associated with the Indo Spain Film and Cultural Forum and would love to visit India again, especially the ICMEI headquarters,” said Iolanda Rubio.



Dr. Marwah highlighted the importance of Iolanda's visit, stating,“Her expertise in the intersection of technology and culture aligns perfectly with our vision at ISFCF. This collaboration takes our forum one step further in promoting stronger ties between Spain and India in the fields of film, media, and cultural exchange.”



The ISFCF, under the leadership of Dr. Marwah, continues to bridge the gap between Indian and Spanish cinema and culture, fostering partnerships and dialogue between the two nations.



