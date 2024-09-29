Kolkata Doctor Case: SC To Hear Rape Case Today Junior Docs Hold March, May Resume Protests Halting Work

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Supreme Court on Monday is scheduled to hear the case involving the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee in the RG Kar Hospital.

Earlier on Sunday, junior doctors from different hospitals in West Bengal, along with community members, took part in torch rallies across the city, calling for justice for the murdered doctor from R G Kar Hospital and demanding improved security at their workplaces, PTI reported.

Moreover, the junior doctors on Saturday expressed their intention to consider resuming total 'cease work' in medical colleges, contingent on the state government's commitments regarding their safety during the upcoming court proceedings.

At Sagore Dutta Hospital, junior doctors held a torch and candle march in response to an assault by outsiders following a patient's death on Friday night.

'Justice delayed is justice denied'

Dr Shreya Shaw, a doctor at RG Kar College and Hospital, told ANI that their demands have been the same since the beginning of the protest.

“We have five demands that have not been fulfilled till now. We joined our duty thinking our patients needed us, but during all this, another similar incident happened at Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital. All our meetings with the CM and government have all gone in vain... All we want to say is, no safety, no duty. We have our eyes on every hearing of the SC, and we need to keep the pressure high. We have faith that the CJI will announce a verdict that gives us justice... We want justice as soon as possible because justice delayed is justice denied,” she said.