ICICI Bank offers special deals on iPhone 16 and other Apple products

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru: ICICI Bank announced that it offers its customers an instant cashback on Apple products and an opportunity to own the latest iPhone with affordable monthly payment.



As part of this offer, customers of ICICI Bank can avail an instant cashback of up to ₹ 5,000 on their credit cards and EMI purchases made through credit and debit cards on iPhone 16. They get a cashback of ₹ 2,500 on Apple Watch and up to ₹ 1,500 instant cashback on AirPods. This offer is valid till December 31, 2024.



Additionally, ICICI Bank credit card holders exclusively get the option to register for Apple's 'iPhone for Life' programme. It allows them to pay for select iPhone models in 24-month interest free instalments starting at ₹ 2,497 and offers a guaranteed buy back option for the existing iPhone when they upgrade to their next iPhone. This offer is valid on iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16.



Customers can visit any Apple authorised reseller stores like Aptronix, Imagine, Unicorn, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Poorvika, Sangeeta and online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart to avail this offer.



The list of Apple products available for these offers includes newly launched iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus phones, featuring camera control, major upgrades to the advanced camera system, the action button to quickly access useful features, and a big boost in battery life- all powered by the new A18 chip. It is also applicable on iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max phones with larger display sizes, camera control, innovative pro camera features, and a huge leap in battery life- all powered by the fast, efficient A18 Pro chip.



Speaking about the offer, Mr. Anish Madhavan, Head – Cards and Payment Solutions, ICICI Bank said, “At the onset of the festive season, we are thrilled to present special offers on a range of new Apple products including the newly launched iPhone 16 series to our customers. In addition, the customers can also benefit from the ‘iPhone for Life’ programme. We hope that these offers will make the festive shopping of our customers special.”



Customers of other banks can also avail ICICI Bank credit cards digitally and benefit from the offers.





