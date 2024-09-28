RTIM Commemorates Int'l Access To Information Day

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement on Saturday commemorated the international access to information day which is celebrated across the world on September 28th. The programme was held in association with Peace School Nagam Chadoora.

While addressing the students and teachers of Peace School, Chairman Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat gave a historical background of the access to information law in India and how it got enacted after passing of the historic Supreme judgement in the Raj Narayan V/S Union of India case.

He explained in detail the provisions of RTI Act 2005 and urged upon the students and faculty to make use of this law not only to make Govt officials accountable but to ensure the better understanding of participatory democracy.

This year's international access to Information Day's theme is“mainstreaming access to information and participation in the public sector” . Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat urged upon the public authorities particularly the designated public information officers (PIOs) not to make RTI applicants wait for 30 days in supplying the information as section 7 of the RTI Act clearly mentions that PIO has to provide information as expeditiously as possible.

“It has become a habit of PIOs to provide information after 30 days even if the same is already available with them and is neither to be created or collected,” he said.

Several eminent speakers also spoke on the occasion which included Dr Rouf Mohiuddin-Director Koshish, Chairman Peace School Nagam Athar Parvaiz Mir, Administrator Ajaz Jalal, co-ordinator RTI Movement Budgam Mushtaq Ahmed, Shabir Ahmed Bhat-coordinator-Pratham and social activist Amir Khan were also present on the occasion.