TRANSDEV TEAMSTERS IN RHODE ISLAND AUTHORIZE STRIKE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local 251 Members Prepare to Strike Amid Stalled Contract Negotiations

PROVIDENCE,

R.I., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After several months of negotiations with Transdev for a first contract, members of Teamsters Local 251 have voted to authorize a strike and are prepared to act if necessary to secure a fair and equitable agreement. These 51 workers provide bus and services for Brown University, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), and Rhode Island College (RIC) and are integral to the Providence student community.

"We see our vote to authorize a strike as a signal to Transdev of our solidarity in the fight for fair compensation and safe working conditions," said Robin Cox, a shuttle bus driver at Transdev. "We love our jobs and the students we service. We have no desire to strike, but we will exercise our right to withhold our labor if necessary. We are moving forward with the hope that Transdev will now, with this vote, view us with the strength that we see in ourselves."

Teamsters are demanding that Transdev offer a strong first contract that includes a fair wage, improved health care coverage, and retirement benefits. These workers voted overwhelmingly to join Local 251 in November 2023 in the face of low wages, poor benefits, and concerns over job security and have been working toward a first contract.

"Money talks-and we want fair pay," said Tarsa Lockley, a dispatcher and shuttle bus driver at Transdev. "We can only overcome these challenges if we stand together."

"Transdev Teamsters are determined to get the strongest possible first contract-and they aren't afraid to strike to get it," said Matt Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 251 and Director of the Teamsters Passenger Transportation Division. "Transdev needs to skip this song and dance of undercutting their workers because we have made it clear to them that the Teamsters across the nation won't stand for it. We look forward to securing these workers their first Teamsters contract and getting them what they deserve."

Negotiations will continue next week with a federal mediator.

Teamsters Local 251 represents over 6,300 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, visit teamsterslocal251 .

