Mumbai's Luxury 2BHK Apartments Now Renting For ₹1.35 Lakh Per Month, Netizens Say 'Amchi Mumbai Is Unbeatable'

Mumbai is not only the capital of India , it is one of the most costliest cities and one of the primary reasons that make survival more difficult is the exorbitant home rentals.

Compact places, exorbitant prices and always chatty agents sum up the reality of the 'city of dreams'.

With several incidents of owners of compact apartments in Mumbai seeking rents that could fetch sprawling homes in other metro cities, one social media user showed how unusual the real estate scene in Mumbai is.

Recently a social media user, named Utkarsh Gupta – hailing from Jaipur – shared an unusual sight from a luxury 2BHK apartment located in the upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood in Mumbai.

In the video, he showed the 2BHK apartment, which cost a jaw-dropping rent of ₹1.35 lakh per month, along with a security deposit of ₹4 lakh. The washing machine was installed directly above the apartment toilet.

Gupta wrote in the caption,“Only in Mumbai can you front-load your washing machine while top-loading your commode. At an affordable price of 1.35L per month!”

The tweet garnered over 10.6k views and soon went viral .

Here are few reactions:

One wrote, "Hahaha 😂, Amchi Mumbai is unbeatable can have a tumble bath too, instead of a Tub bath."

Another wrote, "So if you look from outside there's protruding metal box with washer just like the window air conditioner 😯! I hope they haven't weakened the structural strength of the building."

A thord user wrote,“Going forward Corporate Company can arrange commodes instead of chairs for staffs to release the pressure.”

While the fourth commented, "It's because of all of you immigrants have made Mumbai overcrowded to live in."

"But what if the used water from the washing machine is fed to the commode? I think it's a brilliant idea!" wrote the fifth user.

A sixth user wrote, "This can happen only in Mumbai where space is limited."



