CBRE Named To Indeed's Work Wellbeing 100

(MENAFN- 3BL) CBRE

September 27, 2024 /3BL/ - CBRE has been named to Indeed's Work Wellbeing 100 Index, which recognizes top companies with work cultures that attract, nurture, and retain talent. CBRE was the only commercial company to make the list.

Indeed, a global job matching and hiring platform, in partnership with the University of Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, gathered insights from millions of employees who rated their company experience. Indeed's Work Wellbeing Score is based on four key wellbeing indicators: happiness, purpose, satisfaction and stress. The report determined that public companies with higher work wellbeing scores collectively outperform stock market benchmarks.

“At CBRE, we prioritize the wellbeing of our employees,” said Paul Hawtin, CBRE's chief people officer.“Being named to Indeed's Work Wellbeing 100 Index demonstrates our commitment to fostering a work environment where our people feel valued, supported and inspired. CBRE is not just a place to work; it's a place to thrive.”

The companies on the Indeed Work Wellbeing 100 were determined based on employee feedback shared by U.S. employees on Indeed across the four key wellbeing indicators between January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023. To qualify, companies in the U.S. must be publicly traded on the NASDAQ or NYSE and have received at least 100 responses for work wellbeing indicators in the past year (Jan 1, 2023 - Dec 31, 2023).

