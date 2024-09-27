Cascale Supports Rethink Hong Kong

(MENAFN- 3BL) This month, Cascale was a Supporting Organisation of the ReThink Sustainable Business Forum & Solutions in Hong Kong , which was attended by team members Canelia Mbida, manager of member engagement, APAC; Chu Ching, decarbonization program coordinator; Howard Kwong, senior manager of public affairs, APAC; Peony Tam, manager of global membership development, APAC; Priyanka Sapra, human resources coordinator, and Ringo Yu, manager of Climate Action Program (MCAP) .

Celebrating its fifth year, ReThink HK is the city's most ambitious business event for sustainable development, a large-scale, cross-sector platform that champions ESG transformation and showcases game-changing innovation. Over 10,000 attendees attended more than 150 sessions where more than 500 speakers shared critical knowledge on a just and sustainable transition. These included Cascale members TUV Rheinland Group, RESET Carbon, SGS, and H&M.

Critical discussions and presentations included an exploration of how board-level executives can be engaged on climate governance, integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies for a more circular and less wasteful economy, the importance of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) on the world stage, challenges related to Scope 3 emissions, the critical role of international cooperation in the climate transition, managing sustainability risks in the supply chain, diversifying global supply chain footprints, and understanding global strategic ESG communications, among many others.