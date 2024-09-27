Kenya Launches Nine Regional Circuits To Boost Tourism

(MENAFN- IANS) Nairobi, Sep 27 (IANS) Kenya on Friday launched nine regional circuits as part of a diversification strategy aimed at attracting both foreign and domestic tourists.

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Rebecca Miano announced that these circuits, spread across the country, are designed to revitalize Kenya's tourism by catering to current demands and emerging trends while aligning with conservation priorities.

"We have incorporated emerging niches such as adventure, sports, culture, eco-tourism and wellness tourism. Each region offers a unique reason to visit, and we encourage travelers to savor the diverse experiences," she said in a release from Kenya's lakeside city of Kisumu, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, Kenya's tourism sector experienced significant growth in 2023, with arrivals reaching 2 million, up from 1.48 million in 2022. The East African nation aims to welcome 3 million tourists by the end of 2024, with plans to reach 5 million visitors within the next two to three years.

Miano said that the newly unveiled circuits are part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife to reimagine tourism experiences by showcasing hidden gems, which aim to boost both domestic and international travel. She noted that the ministry will invest in targeted marketing campaigns to promote the circuits as part of the broader Tembea Kenya agenda, the flagship program for boosting domestic tourism.

"We invite Kenyans to share and showcase the best of their regions through a photo contest," she announced during the Kenya Tourism Week celebrations in the city of Kisumu. The week-long festivities included various events, activations, and showcases of Kisumu's unique tourist attractions.

Each of the nine circuits -- Nairobi Circuit, Central Kenya Circuit, Coastal Circuit, Northern Circuit, Western Circuit, Southern Circuit, North Rift Circuit, South Rift Circuit and Eastern Circuit -- highlights some of the most iconic attractions within its region, supporting the ministry's efforts to diversify and enhance the visitor experience.

Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) June Chepkemei said that the KTB will market the circuits to showcase Kenya's diverse attractions, playing a pivotal role in ensuring tourism opportunities reach every county, driving inclusive growth, and solidifying Kenya's status as a must-visit destination.