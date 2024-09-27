Avneet Kaur Begins Filming International Project ‘Love In Vietnam’, Drops Pics From Dalat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Avneet Kaur has embarked on an exciting new adventure as she steps into the international arena with her debut project, "Love in Vietnam". To celebrate this milestone, she has shared glimpses of her journey by posting captivating pictures from Dalat, Vietnam.

Taking to Instagram, Avneet, who boasts 31.9 million followers, shared a set of stylish pictures showcasing her cool chic vibes in a white crop top, a black short skirt, and a black varsity jacket. With natural makeup and her hair elegantly tied in a bun, she accessorised her look with sunglasses, white long socks, matching sneakers, and a black handbag, all while basking in the sun against Vietnam's stunning backdrop.

The post also features behind-the-scenes glimpses of her getting her hair and makeup done for the project. Tagging her location as Dalat, Vietnam, Avneet expressed her excitement in the caption:“Vietnam we're here! #LoveInVietnam sched 1 begins! I'm so excited to share more!! #blessed #newbeginnings #firstsched.”

'Love in Vietnam' is based on the bestseller 'Madonna In A Fur Coat', promising a compelling narrative that will resonate with audiences. The movie also stars Shantanu and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan, directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and produced by Omung Kumar.

On the work front, the 22-year-old diva began her career in 2010 with Zee TV's dance show 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters'. Her acting debut came in 2012 with Life OK's 'Meri Maa', where she essayed the role of Jhilmil.

She then appeared in SAB TV's 'Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain'. She also pariticpated in the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5' paired with Darsheel Safary.

Avneet has featured in TV operas like-- 'Savitri - Ek Prem Kahani', 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan', 'Hamari Sister Didi', 'Chandra Nandini', and 'Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga'.

She has been a part of movies like-- 'Mardaani', 'Chidiakhana', 'Tiku Weds Sheru', 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'.