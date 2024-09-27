Seco C-Series End Mills Combine Flexibility With Cost-Effective Performance

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Seco C-Series end mills deliver both flexibility and performance, allowing shops to machine various materials without changing tools. Available in square, ballnose and chamfering geometries, the end mills uphold the company's commitment to quality while reducing costs.



The series encompasses 2-, 3-, and 4-flute configurations that ensure consistent performance across traditional milling applications such as roughing and finishing when side milling, copy milling or slotting. It is well-suited for everyday, general-purpose applications.



“The new C-Series end mills enable shops to perform a wider variety of common milling strategies with a single family of tools,” said Rob Mulders, product manager for Seco.“The wide range of tools we offer in this series makes it easy for shops to select the best option for their unique part mix and equipment portfolio.”



Versatility for virtually any shop, any application

Seco C-series end mills incorporate an advanced SIRON-A coating that boosts general-purpose tool life by up to 30%. SIRON-A coating is the first-choice universal coating for steels, cast iron and stainless steel materials. With one tool for general machining applications, shops can significantly reduce tooling inventories and costs, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the face of increasing pricing pressures.



Seco quality at every level

C-Series end mills uphold the same process and quality control standards as Seco high-end specialty tooling. Exceptional reliability and predictable cutting tool performance are now available to shops in a general-purpose tool series when extreme high performance isn't mandatory.



With its origins in Fagersta, Sweden and present in more than 75 countries, Seco is a leading global provider of metal cutting solutions for indexable milling, solid milling, turning, holemaking, threading and tooling systems. For nearly 100 years, Seco has driven excellence throughout the entire manufacturing journey, ensuring high-precision machining and high-quality output.

