(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK will send more AS90 self-propelled artillery guns to the Ukrainian forces, with some of them already delivered and others to follow in the near future.

This is reported on the website of the UK of Defens , seen by Ukrinform.

The UK initially planned to send to Ukraine 12 AS90 artillery guns within 100 days of taking office, but then decided to increase this number.

It is noted that the of Ukraine will now receive 16 AS90 units, with 10 already delivered and six more to follow in the coming weeks.

"Artillery has played a vital role in providing cover for Ukrainian troops and destroying key Russian targets," the UK Ministry of Defense emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the UK will provide 650 light multi-purpose missiles (LMM) as part of a contract worth 162 million pounds (approximately 213 million US dollars) to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.