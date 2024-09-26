Border Wall Expansion In South Africa Against Mozambique

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal region is pushing forward with the of a concrete wall along the Mozambique border, aiming to tackle vehicle theft and smuggling.



This project, supported by both local and national bodies, commands a budget of 50 million rands ($2.6 million) for barrier installation.



The first 25 kilometers of a concrete wall between South Africa and Mozambique, will be completed by early 2025, according to South African authorities.



Initially halted in 2021 for a tender investigation, the project resumed after a 2023 review, focusing first on an eight-kilometer section near Tembe Elephant Park.



Subsequent phases will extend the barrier, totaling 270 million rands and spanning 24 months from September 2024.







The project enjoys support from the community and military, with recent efforts preventing a car theft attempt over the barrier.









Joint efforts by South African National Defence Force and local authorities aim to strategically place barriers, curbing illegal activities.









Background

South Africa and Mozambique, sharing a 400-kilometer border, have deep-rooted economic, cultural, and political connections.









Various bilateral agreements support their partnership spanning trade, energy, and security endeavors.









Mozambique, key for sea trade through the Maputo port, is also essential for South Africa's energy supply, providing natural gas.



Joint efforts in security aim to combat cross-border crime, underscoring a commitment to regional stability.



Shared histories and migrations mark cultural ties, with many Mozambicans residing and working in South Africa.



Politically, South Africa has contributed to Mozambique 's peace processes, affirming a dedication to regional peace.









Border crime persists, yet mutual cooperation between countries in Southern Africa emphasizes the joint pursuit of prosperity and security.









MENAFN26092024007421016031ID1108720665