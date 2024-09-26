Coastal Cleanup Action Organized In Bilgah

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Center Arzu Aliyeva, and their family members, as well as volunteers from IDEA, participated in a coastal clean-up action to mark the end of the beach season, Azernews reports. The action, held within COP29, was arranged in the area of the public beach of Bilgah.

All waste, amounting to 2 tons, collected by the participants of the action, which were equipped with the necessary sanitary equipment during the cleaning were delivered to the Balakhani solid household waste sorting plant of“Tamiz Sheher” OJSC.

The main goal of the action held under the slogan“Keep the coasts clean!” is to promote compliance with cleanliness on the sea coasts, prevent pollution of coastal areas with household waste and attract people to efforts to protect the marine environment.

To protect the unique biodiversity of the Caspian Sea and other water bodies of the Caucasus region, IDEA organizes regular measures aimed at cleaning and restoring polluted coastal areas.

IDEA Public Union once again urges everyone to unite and act to solve many problems that our planet facing, the well-being of present and future generations, and to be sensitive to the blessings that nature has given us.