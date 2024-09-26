Coastal Cleanup Action Organized In Bilgah
Date
9/26/2024 3:15:32 PM
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head
of IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, Head of the Baku media Center
Arzu Aliyeva, and their family members, as well as volunteers from
IDEA, participated in a coastal clean-up action to mark the end of
the beach season, Azernews reports. The action, held within COP29,
was arranged in the area of the public beach of Bilgah.
All waste, amounting to 2 tons, collected by the participants of
the action, which were equipped with the necessary sanitary
equipment during the cleaning were delivered to the Balakhani solid
household waste sorting plant of“Tamiz Sheher” OJSC.
The main goal of the action held under the slogan“Keep the
coasts clean!” is to promote compliance with cleanliness on the sea
coasts, prevent pollution of coastal areas with household waste and
attract people to efforts to protect the marine environment.
To protect the unique biodiversity of the Caspian Sea and other
water bodies of the Caucasus region, IDEA organizes regular
measures aimed at cleaning and restoring polluted coastal
areas.
IDEA Public Union once again urges everyone to unite and act to
solve many problems that our planet facing, the well-being of
present and future generations, and to be sensitive to the
blessings that nature has given us.
