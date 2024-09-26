FM Takes Part In Ministerial Meeting Over UNRWA Support

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 26 (Petra)-- On the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister, for Foreign and European Affairs, Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, attended a ministerial meeting today, Thursday, on supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), on the fringes of the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.During the ministerial conference, it was discussed how important it is to give UNRWA the funding it needs to continue serving more than 5.9 million Palestinian refugees across its five zones in line with its UN mission.During their meeting, Safadi spoke with Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Equatorial Guinea, about the bilateral relations between the two friendly nations and how to advance them in a number of areas. Safadi also emphasized the significance of signing the declaration to establish diplomatic relations between the two nations as soon as possible.Along with these topics of shared interest, the two ministers spoke about a number of regional and global issues. These included developments concerning the Palestinian struggle, attempts to halt Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon, and the risky escalation in the occupied West Bank.Furthermore, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, and Greek Foreign Minister Yorgos Yerapetritis met within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism between Jordan, Cyprus, and Greece.The ministers emphasized the value of bolstering the special friendship ties that exist between Jordan, Cyprus, and Greece as well as their shared desire to see these ties grow in all spheres of life.The ministers talked on the hazardous escalation in the West Bank, the illegal Israeli violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, and regional developments and measures to halt Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.As part of efforts to mobilize support for UNRWA to ensure it continues to provide essential services to Palestinian refugees in accordance with its international mandate, Safadi met with Swedish Foreign MinisterMaria Stenergard prior to the start of the ministerial meeting organized by Jordan and Sweden.The efforts to halt Israeli assault in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, as well as the humanitarian crisis it is generating and the dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank, were discussed by Safadi and Stenergard.