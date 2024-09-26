Adaptigent Announces Netcobol For V9 Release With Enhanced Compatibility And Performance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New version supports Visual Studio 2022 and .NET 8, offering improved database access, security enhancements, and a more flexible development environment.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adaptigent is proud to announce the release of NetCOBOL for .NET V9, bringing enhanced compatibility and performance for .NET 8 applications. This significant update marks a transition from the .NET Framework to .NET Core, providing developers with cutting-edge tools to create, test, and execute their applications in a modernized environment.With support for Visual Studio 2022 and .NET 8, developers can now seamlessly build and manage NuGet packages, streamlining workflows and increasing flexibility. The latest version offers several improvements, positioning NetCOBOL for .NET V9 as the optimal choice for enterprises looking to enhance their COBOL development processes.Key Features of NetCOBOL for .NET V9 Include:- Migration Requirement: Applications built with NetCOBOL for .Net V8 will require migration to ensure full compatibility with the latest version.- Enhanced Database Access: With improved integration for ADO and ODBC drivers, particularly SQL Server 2022, developers can now experience seamless and more reliable database connections.- New Development Tools: Windows 11, Windows Server 2020+, SQL Server 2019+, and Visual Studio 2022+ are all supported.- Enhanced Performance: The updated COBOL runtime system and Microsoft .Net V8 now deliver better performance for server applications, sort/merge operations, and improved detailed printing capabilities.Availability and Support: NetCOBOL for .NET V9 is now available for all current customers. Detailed release notes and upgrade instructions can be accessed through the Adaptigent Client Portal .Adaptigent is a software technology company offering business solutions to harness the power of APIs for innovation and growth, the exclusive global distributor of the Fujitsu NetCOBOL compiler outside of Japan.

