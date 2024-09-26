Alkami Receives The Banking Partner Of Excellence Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The recognition follows the recent J.D. Power certification for the TechFin's Mobile Platform

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for institutions in the U.S., was honored with the Banking Partner of ExcellenceTM Award at the 9th Annual Best Banks in AmericaTM Super hosted by the Institute for Extraordinary BankingTM. The award winners were nominated by several of the most revered and elite performing banks in the country and voted on by a panel of industry-expert judges.



The Banking Partner of ExcellenceTM Award recognizes Alkami for its exceptional service and innovation, having been nominated by some of the most esteemed and high-performing banks in the country for not only meeting but exceeding their rigorous standards and expectations.

Roxanne Emmerich, chair and founder of The Institute for Extraordinary BankingTM️, proclaimed during the awards ceremony: "Elite performing banks have extremely high expectations from their partners so that they can serve their customers well. This year's Banking Partner of Excellence Award is a well-deserved and timely recognition for having met and exceeded expectations in a world when many promise more than they deliver."

In addition to this recognition, Alkami was recently listed in the 2024 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 Solution Provider list. This features technology companies focused on providing solutions to the financial services and fintech industries. Alkami was also certified by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience1." This certification requires that technology providers' apps rank among the top performers in the most recent J.D. Power North America Mobile App Satisfaction IndexSM

and outperform industry benchmarks across 146 best practices covering all aspects of mobile app development, design and operational functionality.

1. J.D. Power 2024 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit .

