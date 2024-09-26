(MENAFN) Margarita Simonyan, the Editor-in-Chief of RT, has shared her insights on information warfare, acknowledging lessons learned from Western practices but firmly rejecting what she describes as "hidden propaganda of Nazism." In a recent interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda, she criticized the methods employed by the U.S. and its allies, particularly in their approach to and public perception.



Simonyan's comments came shortly after Meta, the parent company of and Instagram, took steps to deplatform several Russian media outlets, including RT, citing allegations of "foreign interference activity." This move aligns with broader accusations from the U.S. State Department against these networks.



In her remarks, Simonyan emphasized, “We will never adopt direct or indirect harm to ordinary people,” and vowed that RT would not engage in what she characterizes as the "hidden propaganda of fascism" that she claims is prevalent in various countries, particularly in Ukraine. She believes that such tactics are being used daily by Western nations to further their political agendas.



Simonyan pointed out that the targeting of RT and other Russian outlets is a consequence of their opposition to Western narratives about Russia. “Russia has a stable position in the international information space,” she asserted, claiming it continues to improve despite external pressures and sanctions.



Describing the situation as a "game of cat and mouse," she indicated that RT is actively finding ways to circumvent the restrictions placed upon it by Western authorities. Simonyan lamented the impact of these actions on the audience, stating that millions of subscribers have lost access to their preferred sources of information overnight. “Meta does not give a damn about its subscribers,” she said, accusing the platform of becoming a tool for U.S. intelligence services and the so-called "deep state."



Simonyan’s comments reflect a broader narrative within RT and Russian media about the ongoing information warfare and the challenges they face in maintaining their presence and credibility in the global media landscape.

