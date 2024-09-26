UN director says globe close to being ‘powder keg’

(MENAFN) In a sobering address prior to the United Nations General Assembly's General Debate, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the urgent need for the international community to seek “global solutions” to the unprecedented challenges currently facing the world. He highlighted the deepening geopolitical divides, escalating global temperatures, ongoing wars with no foreseeable resolution, and the looming threat of nuclear posturing and advanced weaponry, all of which he described as casting a “dark shadow” over the planet.



Guterres cautioned that the world is on the brink of becoming a “powder keg” that could erupt into widespread chaos. He underscored the unsustainable nature of the current global state but expressed optimism that the challenges are not insurmountable. To navigate this precarious situation, he called for the international community to ensure that existing mechanisms for global problem-solving are effective and lead to real solutions.



The United Nations Secretary-General identified three critical “drivers of unsustainability” that global leaders must address: impunity, inequality, and uncertainty. He condemned the pervasive culture of impunity, where violations of international law and human rights conventions are increasingly overlooked, allowing some governments to feel as if they can act with immunity. This trend, he noted, poses a grave threat to the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.



Guterres pointed to various regions experiencing turmoil, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, escalating tensions in Israel and Lebanon, the dire situation in Gaza, and the violent power struggles in Sudan, to illustrate the far-reaching consequences of this age of impunity. He warned that such violations are evident not only in conflict zones but also in broader international relations, calling for collective action to restore accountability and uphold human rights on a global scale.

