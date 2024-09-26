Al Masaood Automobiles Renault Expands Its Model Lineup With The New Renault Arkana

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, 26 September 2024: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has announced the arrival of the highly anticipated New Renault Arkana at its showrooms. The innovative and elegant model present a welcome addition to Renault's exciting line up in the capital.

The Renault Arkana introduces a fresh perspective to the Coupe SUV in the Middle East, blending aesthetic fluidity with robust functionality. It personifies Renault's 'Nouvelle Vague' by featuring the newly designed Nouvel'R logo that integrates beautifully within a Deep Glossy Black grille, accented by a sophisticated 3D diamond pattern. Since its global reveal in October 2020, the Arkana has marked a significant milestone in Renault's history, boasting over 240,000 units sold worldwide.

Bachir Gemayel, Director of Sales and Marketing and Al Masaood Automobiles said,“At Al Masaood Automobiles, we prioritise our customers' aspirations and driving experiences. The introduction of the New Renault Arkana to our showrooms is a great addition that exemplifies our commitment to delivering the best vehicles while ensuring that each model we offer meets the unique needs and preferences of our customers. With its innovative design and advanced technology, the New Arkana is set to raise the bar in the Coupe SUV segment and enhance the daily driving experience of our valued customers.”

The Arkana is available in three distinct trims: Evolution, Techno, and the top-of-the-range Esprit Alpine. Each trim level offers customization options such as Black, Satin Chrome, or Dark Chrome accents, enhancing the vehicle's premium appeal. The Techno trim level begins with the Renault EASY LINK infotainment system, complete with navigation and wireless connectivity for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A new 7-inch digital dashboard screen is also standard, improving the display of critical vehicle information.

The sporty-chic Esprit Alpine trim is introduced as the pinnacle of the Arkana range. External highlights include a Satin Grey blade on the front bumper, a Shale Grey badge on the wing trim, and striking new 18-inch wheels. Inside, seats are luxuriously appointed with Eco Tep and imitation suede, featuring blue overstitching and the Alpine logo.

Adding to its allure, the Arkana rolls out a new body colour option-Midnight Blue-ensuring that Al Masaood Automobiles' customers have access to the freshest and most stylish choices on the market. Built on the CMF-B modular platform developed by the Alliance, the New Arkana promises efficiency, driving pleasure, high-performance handling, and unparalleled comfort.