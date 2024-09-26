Playdoge Is In The Final Presale Round - Last Chance To Buy

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) PlayDoge, a blockchain-based game, enters its final presale round after raising more than $6.0M. A presale has several rounds. In round 1, the presale price is the lowest.

The last presale round is the last chance to buy the token at a lower price before the launch. Presales with strong performance often indicate high interest in the project and its offerings.

Visit PlayDoge website

What is PlayDoge?

PlayDoge's gaming concept is simple: raise your virtual pet, play mini-games, and earn ($DOGE, the game's native token).

Playing can earn you $DOGE crypto rewards. The virtual pet has two indicators: health and morale. If neglected, it will search for a new home.

A mini-game is included, letting you earn more $DOGE. Token holders will have access to the Leaderboard. XP rewards are given to players who take care of their pets. Those with the highest points in the Leaderboard will earn an additional $DOGE.

A key milestone is being listed at the Epic Games store, although it is too early to tell how the game will perform at this stage.

Crypto games outlook 2018-2028

According to Research and Markets report, the global blockchain gaming market is expected to reach $104.5B in 2028. The biggest jump may take place in 2026.

source: research and markets

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share. As the blockchain gaming space continues to evolve, more regions that are currently showing little interest in crypto games may reverse their tone.

Many games have chosen the TON network , as some games launched on TON have attracted millions of players. However, this does not mean that the Binance Smart Chain(BSC), which PlayDoge is launching on, will fail to attract users.

The daily active addresses on TON are around 400,000, while BSC has over 700,000.

Tamagotchi fans may be attracted to the game, which may explain the capital the developers have raised so far.

Apple iOS update: A crucial step for crypto games and PlayDoge

On August 14, Apple revealed that developers can offer in‐app NFC transactions using the Secure Element starting in iOS 18.1:

'Starting with iOS 18.1, developers can offer NFC contactless transactions using the Secure Element from within their apps on iPhone, separate from Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

'Using the new NFC and SE (Secure Element) APIs, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions for in-store payments, car keys, closed-loop transit, corporate badges, student IDs, home keys, hotel keys, merchant loyalty and rewards cards, and event tickets, with government IDs to be supported in the future.'

source: Apple

Crypto wallet apps can use this feature, which paves the way for a tap-to-pay mechanism. Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, said that in addition to USDC payments, NFTs and other stablecoins may also be used.

Play-to-earn crypto games may be able to take advantage of this feature, which has the potential to jumpstart interest in blockchain games in the UK and the United States.

Apple stated that access to NFC contactless payments will first be available in the following regions: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the U.K., and the U.S.

As PlayDoge will launch an app for the game according to the roadmap, the team may take advantage of the new iOS update.

Visit PlayDoge presale