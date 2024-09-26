Openai Shifts To For-Profit Model, Altman To Gain Equity

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, plans to restructure its business model to become a benefit corporation. This move will attract more investors and boost OpenAI's competitiveness.



The company's non-profit foundation will retain a minority stake in the new corporate structure. This change may affect how OpenAI manages AI risks, with discussions underway for a new governance framework.



CEO Sam Altman stands to gain his first equity stake in the company. The restructuring could catapult OpenAI's market value to $150 billion , according to inside sources.



OpenAI may remove the cap on investor returns, making it an even more attractive investment opportunity. This significant shift in governance is currently under discussion with lawyers and shareholders.







The new structure could align OpenAI more closely with rivals like Anthropic and xAI, both registered as benefit corporations. This transformation comes amid leadership changes at OpenAI.



Mira Murati, the company's Chief Technology Officer, abruptly announced her departure. Greg Brockman, OpenAI's president, has also stepped away, underscoring the ongoing transition within the company.



Founded in 2015 as a non-profit AI research organization, OpenAI created a for-profit subsidiary in 2019. This move attracted substantial investment from Microsoft to fund its groundbreaking research.



OpenAI shot to global fame in 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT. The AI chatbot became one of the fastest-growing applications in history, amassing 200 million weekly active users.



The company's unique model gave the non-profit foundation full control over the profitable subsidiary. This structure aimed to ensure AI safety and beneficial development remained central to OpenAI's operations.

However, removing this control may raise concerns about OpenAI's commitment to AI safety. These worries are compounded by the recent dissolution of the team responsible for long-term AI risks.



This restructuring follows a dramatic corporate shake-up in Silicon Valley last year. The foundation's board briefly ousted Sam Altman, only to reinstate him after five days of intense pressure.



The board has since been overhauled, with former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor now at the helm. As OpenAI evolves, the tech world watches closely to see how it will balance profit and purpose.

