King Returns To Jordan After Participating In 79Th UNGA

Amman, September 26 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Thursday after heading Jordan's delegation at the 79th UNGA in New York.His Majesty delivered Jordan's address at the UNGA plenary session and held meetings with heads of state and delegations, as well as heads of economic institutions and humanitarian organisations.His Majesty's efforts, during the visit, focused on mobilising the international community to end escalation in the region and stop the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon, while bolstering the humanitarian response in the Strip.In Maryland, the King met with Governor Wes Moore and a group of CEOs and representatives of US companies and universities to discuss investment opportunities and bolstering economic cooperation between Jordan and the United States.Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and His Royal Highness Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II accompanied His Majesty on the visit.