Zelensky, Biden Meet On Margins Of UN General Assembly

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with U.S. President Joseph Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

That is according to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Joseph Biden and the United States for all the support provided to Ukraine, which is saving the lives of Ukrainians and helping the state maintain its independence," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian leader briefed the U.S. president on the situation in Ukraine, particularly on the frontlines.

At the same time, Zelensky focused on Ukraine's victory plan. The leaders agreed to discuss it during negotiations in Washington on September 26.

The two leaders also took part in a special G7+ meeting on the reconstruction of Ukraine, the statement added.

On Wednesday, September 25, the leaders of the G7 and partner countries adopted a Joint Declaration of Support for the Recovery and Reconstruction of Ukraine. It envisages further military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to the country both in the short term and in the post-war period.

Archival photo: Office of the President of Ukraine