U.S. Pledges $685 Million To Support Migrants In Latin America

The United States has committed over $685 million to assist Latin American countries in hosting migrants. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made this announcement in New York during a meeting of the Los Angeles Declaration.



This new funding brings the total US contribution for 2024 to more than $1.2 billion. The initiative aims to support the alliance formed at the 2022 Summit of the Americas to address migration challenges.



The package includes $369 million for refugees, vulnerable migrant populations, and host countries. An additional $228 million will provide emergency food assistance to Venezuelan migrants in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.



The US will also contribute $10 million to a World Bank program in Latin America and the Caribbean. This initiative promotes development to benefit both refugees and their host communities.



Washington has established a technical secretariat to oversee coordination among member countries of the Los Angeles Declaration. Colombia will lead this office, which aims to institutionalize the migration alliance.







Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo emphasized the importance of this new office. He stated that Colombia has welcomed nearly 3 million Venezuelans, with 2.5 million already regularized.

Addressing Migration Challenges in the Americas

Murillo revealed that Colombia has invested almost one percent of its GDP in responding to migrants' needs. He called for expanded efforts to address the needs of migrants in transit through Colombia.



The US commitment underscores the ongoing challenges of migration in the Americas. It highlights the need for collaborative efforts to manage population movements and support host countries.



This funding initiative reflects a broader strategy to address the root causes of migration. It aims to provide humanitarian assistance while promoting regional stability and development.



The Los Angeles Declaration continues to evolve as a framework for addressing migration issues. This latest development demonstrates the ongoing commitment of member countries to tackle this complex challenge.



As migration patterns shift and new crises emerge, such collaborative efforts will likely remain crucial. The success of these initiatives may shape future approaches to migration management in the Americas.



