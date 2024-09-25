Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
9/25/2024 8:10:36 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW YORK -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah receives NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
NEW YORK -- Foreign ministers of the GCC member states and US Secretary of State discuss the Israeli Occupation military attacks on Gaza Strip and Lebanon.
BEIRUT -- The Lebanese authorities say that the casualties from the Israeli occupation assaults since last week rose to 1,247 deaths and 5,278 injuries.
WASHINGTON -- Pentagon downplays speculations about imminent Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon.
TUNIS -- Representatives of the Libyan House of Representatives and High Council of State reach agreement on nomination of new leadership of the central bank. (end) gb
