Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad receives Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

NEW YORK -- Foreign ministers of the GCC member states and US Secretary of State discuss the Israeli military on Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

BEIRUT -- The Lebanese authorities say that the casualties from the Israeli occupation assaults since last week rose to 1,247 deaths and 5,278 injuries.

WASHINGTON -- Pentagon downplays speculations about imminent Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon.

TUNIS -- Representatives of the Libyan House of Representatives and High Council of State reach agreement on nomination of new leadership of the central bank. (end) gb