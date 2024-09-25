(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Global Kitchen Sinks Market size is estimated to grow by USD 950.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

4.93%

during the forecast period. Growing global residential building market

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emerging growth of semi-recessed sinks

However,

fluctuations in raw material prices

Fluctuations in raw material prices poses a challenge - Key market players include Azuga Inc., BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG, Dornbracht AG and Co. KG, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Fletcher Building Ltd., Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., FRANKE Holding AG, Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., JULIEN Inc., Kohler Co., Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o., Kraus USA Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Schock GmbH, TEKA INDUSTRIAL SA, VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC, Whitehaus Collection, and Zuhne LLC.







Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers

Kitchen Sinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 950.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Azuga Inc., BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG, Dornbracht AG and Co. KG, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Fletcher Building Ltd., Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., FRANKE Holding AG, Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., JULIEN Inc., Kohler Co., Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o., Kraus USA Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Schock GmbH, TEKA INDUSTRIAL SA, VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC, Whitehaus Collection, and Zuhne LLC

Market Driver

Semi-recessed sinks are a popular trend in the kitchen sinks market, offering a combination of functionality and contemporary design. These sinks are partially sunken into the countertop, providing the benefits of an undermount sink with the added appeal of a visible rim. The demand for space-saving solutions, particularly in urban areas, is driving the growth of semi-recessed sinks in the global market. Their unique design allows for easy cleaning of the surrounding countertop and saves valuable counter space compared to other sink types, such as countertop basins. These advantages position semi-recessed sinks as an attractive option for homeowners and professionals in the kitchen remodeling industry.



The Kitchen Sinks market is thriving, with trends leaning towards non-metal segments like Granite, Fireclay, and Quartz. Nuclear families prioritize cleaning and washing in well-equipped kitchens, driving demand. Single and double bowl options, Drop-in/top mount, Undermount, Farmhouse/apron-front designs cater to various space utilization needs. Consumer disposable income influences the purchase of premium kitchen fixtures , including innovative sinks like motion sensor and motion-activated models. Residential segment dominates, but Commercial kitchens in restaurants also invest in durable, heat and fire-resistant sinks for functionality. Households with larger numbers of individuals may opt for multiple bowl sinks. Installation, rinsing utensils, and consumer expenditure continue to shape market growth. Modular kitchens are a growing trend, offering space-saving solutions.



Market Challenges



Kitchen sinks are manufactured using various materials including ceramic, concrete, copper, glass, granite, marble, nickel, plastic, polyester, stainless steel , and stone. The market offers diverse styles, colors, and finishes to cater to customer preferences. Raw materials are procured based on purchase orders. Fluctuating prices of ceramic, concrete, copper, glass, and steel can increase production costs, affecting vendors' profit margins. Higher material costs lead to increased kitchen sink prices, reducing sales and profitability. Constant maintenance and support add to the cost of ownership, further impacting vendors' profitability. These factors may impede market growth during the forecast period. The Kitchen Sinks market faces several challenges. Consumer income levels impact the affordability of high-end sinks like granite and innovative designs. Food service units, including hotels, cafes, and cloud kitchens, require commercial-grade sinks with large capacities. Shapes and materials, such as stainless steel and copper, influence the cost and functionality of sinks. Real estate projects and commercial properties need to consider space availability for sink installation. Food-away-from-home sales and rapid urbanization increase the demand for time-saving, water-conserving, and touchless sinks. Brands compete in the market, offering soap dispensers, trash collection systems, and food delivery channel integrations. Material efficiency and home value are crucial factors in kitchen renovations. Homeownership rates and number of households drive the market, while e-commerce and the Internet of Things influence sales. Solar energy and kitchen designs prioritize convenience and sustainability. The Metal segment, including stainless steel and copper, dominates the market.

Segment Overview



This kitchen sinks market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Residential 1.2 Non-residential



2.1 Metal 2.2 Non-metal



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Residential-

The kitchen sink market experiences consistent demand due to the importance of sinks in residential and commercial kitchens. Manufacturers produce various types, including stainless steel, ceramic , and composite, to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Retailers stock these sinks in various sizes and styles, ensuring availability for different kitchen layouts. Installers provide professional services for seamless integration into kitchen designs. Overall, the market thrives on the essential role kitchen sinks play in functionality and aesthetics.

Research Analysis

Commercial kitchens and household kitchens both require innovative sinks that offer functionality and durability. Restaurants and hotels, with their well-equipped kitchens, are significant consumers of premium kitchen fixtures, including sinks. The number of households continues to grow, driving consumer expenditure on home improvement projects, including the installation of new sinks. Materials used in sinks range from stainless steel to granite, with consumers favoring those that offer ease of use and maintenance. Motion sensor faucets and motion-activated sinks are gaining popularity due to their convenience and hygiene benefits. Global expansion of the home improvement market and the rise of smart & modular kitchens are expected to further fuel the demand for advanced plumbing fixtures like sinks. Consumer disposable income plays a crucial role in the purchase decision-making process.

Market Research Overview

The Kitchen Sinks Market encompasses a wide range of sinks designed for both household and commercial use. Innovative sinks, including quartz and granite, are increasingly popular in well-equipped kitchens due to their durability and aesthetic appeal. Commercial kitchens in restaurants, hotels, cafes, and food service units require sinks that offer functionality and efficiency, with materials such as stainless steel, copper, and fireclay being common choices. The market is driven by factors like consumer disposable income, home improvement trends, and urbanization. Shapes and materials vary, with single bowl, double bowl, and modular designs, as well as motion sensor faucets and touchless models, gaining popularity for their convenience and time-saving features. Real estate projects and home renovations contribute significantly to the market, with homeowners and renters seeking premium kitchen fixtures and advanced technologies like solar energy and the Internet of Things . The number of households and internet users continues to grow, fueling demand for e-commerce sales and a wider range of kitchen designs. Materials like stainless steel, non-metal, and quartz are in high demand, with various installation methods, such as drop-in/top mount, undermount, and farmhouse/apron-front, catering to different space utilization needs and cleaning methods. The market also includes various accessories like soap dispensers, trash collection systems, and spray features, making kitchen sinks an essential component of modern, functional kitchens.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Residential

Non-residential

Material



Metal

Non-metal

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

