MAID BRIGADE OF RICHMOND RECEIVES RICHMOND TIMES DISPATCH 'BEST OF 2024' CONTEST FOR BEST HOUSE CLEANING COMPANY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maid Brigade of Richmond

Maid Brigade of Richmond is thankful for the dedicated customers that selected us for this honor.

- Bryan SklarRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maid Brigade of Richmond is honored to announce that it has received the Richmond Times Dispatch“Best of 2024” Contest as Best House Cleaning Company for our outstanding service to our customers. The“Best of 2024” award is selected by community vote and is an important recognition of Maid Brigade's commitment to excellence in the field of cleaning.The entire staff of Maid Brigade Richmond is thrilled to receive this award. It's not just meaningful to the owners, but to the employees that are on the front lines, putting in the hard work to ensure that the customers are well served. Owner Bryan Sklar believes in his team's commitment to“defining the values that we want our company and employees to live up to: Family, Community, Honor, Inclusive and Dependable.” When asked how these values help improve Maid Brigade's service, he said,“I believe that by keeping these at the forefront of our decisions, processes and actions, it has helped us move in a positive direction as a team.”About Maid Brigade of Richmond:At Maid Brigade of Richmond, we aren't just a local cleaning company - we're a true community partner. Owned by Annette and Bryan Sklar, our team is dedicated to serving the Richmond area with unparalleled professionalism and care. Our cleaners are thoroughly trained, insured, and bonded, ensuring a reliable and spotless clean every time. But we go beyond just providing a superior cleaning service. We're committed to eco-friendly practices that protect the health of your family and pets. We understand that every home is unique, which is why we offer customizable cleaning services tailored to your individual needs. Our goal is not just to clean your home, but to make your space feel truly cared for.For further information, please visit our site .Schedule an appointment today!

Bryan Sklar

Maid Brigade of Richmond

+1 804-355-6243

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.