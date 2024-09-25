China To Spend $1 Billion To Build New Plant In Almaty Region
China will spend more than $ 1 billion on the construction of a
new deep grain processing plant in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan,
During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of the
agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan, as well as the details of
the project for the construction of a production line for deep
processing of wheat with an annual capacity of 300 thousand
tons.
"The investor of the project is the Chinese company CITIC
Construction. The total investment will amount to about 1.07
billion US dollars, and the total cost of products will be 1.87
billion US dollars. More than 2,000 jobs will be created," the
ministry said.
The project will be implemented on the territory of the Kazbek
Bek industrial zone in the Almaty region. The company will produce
products such as maltose syrup, fructose syrup, crystalline
fructose, allulose, crystalline dextrose, sodium gluconate, gluten
by-products and feed.
