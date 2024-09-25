عربي


China To Spend $1 Billion To Build New Plant In Almaty Region

9/25/2024 3:12:26 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China will spend more than $ 1 billion on the construction of a new deep grain processing plant in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of the agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan, as well as the details of the project for the construction of a production line for deep processing of wheat with an annual capacity of 300 thousand tons.

"The investor of the project is the Chinese company CITIC Construction. The total investment will amount to about 1.07 billion US dollars, and the total cost of products will be 1.87 billion US dollars. More than 2,000 jobs will be created," the ministry said.

The project will be implemented on the territory of the Kazbek Bek industrial zone in the Almaty region. The company will produce products such as maltose syrup, fructose syrup, crystalline fructose, allulose, crystalline dextrose, sodium gluconate, gluten by-products and feed.

