New Delaware Equitable Hiring Initiative To Fight Labor Shortages And Connect Wilmington's Hidden Workers To Quality Jobs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new workforce development project, sponsored by JPMorganChase, promotes equal access to career opportunities for overlooked communities.

WASHINGTON

and WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) and JPMorganChase announce the launch of the Delaware Equitable Hiring Initiative (DE EHI), an innovative multi-year pilot project to help strengthen Wilmington's workforce by empowering local employers to tap into overlooked talent from the city's underserved communities.

RBIJ, JPMorganChase, and partner employers discuss the importance of equitable hiring and how they plan to expand job opportunities, fight labor shortages, and strengthen the local workforce.

"Delaware is home to a vast, untapped talent pool of 'hidden workers' - individuals too often overlooked by traditional hiring practices. This phenomenon not only deprives businesses of valuable talent, but limits the economic potential of entire communities," said Maha Jweied, CEO of RBIJ. "RBIJ is thrilled to oversee this project and work alongside leaders in the Wilmington community to help employers revitalize their talent pipelines, embrace these deserving candidates, and ensure everyone has a fair chance at financial freedom."

Across Delaware, businesses are grappling with persistent labor shortages, with only 63 available workers for every 100 open jobs. Despite these challenges, many employers continue to rely on automated screening processes that inadvertently uphold hiring biases or exclude candidates without traditional qualifications. This approach both stifles businesses' ability to recruit quality talent and creates unnecessary barriers to employment for Wilmington residents, hindering the city's collective prosperity.

The DE EHI project is designed to help employers address these shortcomings by unlocking the enormous potential of Wilmington's "hidden workers," a diverse group that includes caregivers, veterans, immigrants, individuals that have been justice-impacted, and more. RBIJ has been tapped to develop the infrastructure for DE EHI with the goal of building the capacity of local partners within the Delaware workforce ecosystem to lead the effort and scale it across the state.

By joining forces with businesses and community-based organizations, RBIJ will equip participating employers with hiring processes that more effectively open doors for candidates of diverse backgrounds and experiences. Employers will receive personalized technical assistance, connections to industry experts and workforce resources, and opportunities for peer-to-peer learning.

The project sets out to build a network of businesses committed to equitable hiring and sustaining long-term career opportunities, particularly in ZIP codes 19801, 19802, and 19805.

"JPMorganChase is proud to support the Delaware Equitable Hiring Initiative, a project that strengthens our portfolio of systems-change investments to advance inclusivity and opportunity in the workplace," said Tom Horne, Delaware Market Leader for JPMorganChase. "As an employer that actively prioritizes inclusive hiring, we know how targeted resources can transform lives and business success."

The Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC), a division of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), and the Delaware Department of Human Resources (DHR) recently joined the project as the first partner employers, highlighting the far-reaching potential to impact Wilmington families for the better. "DTC is excited to participate in a project that expands fair access to promising job opportunities in transit and other industries across Wilmington. We celebrate and believe that

each member of our community can contribute to our shared success,"

said John Sisson, CEO of DTC.

"As a partner in the Delaware Equitable Hiring Initiative, DHR renews our commitment to expanding state job opportunities for Wilmington residents. The State of Delaware offers competitive salaries, superior healthcare and pension benefits, alternative work schedules, and highly diversified, welcoming working environments. This initiative allows state agencies with jobs in our state's largest city to break down barriers to employment and open doors for overlooked talent,"

said Claire DeMatteis, Secretary of Delaware Department of Human Resources.

RBIJ welcomes Wilmington business leaders to join the initiative and explore exactly how inclusive hiring elevates their workforce and the well-being of their communities. Through collective action, tailored resources, and leading by example, overlooked talent can access a fair chance to join the workforce and help boost the city's economy.

About the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice. The Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) is an award-winning international nonprofit that works with companies to champion solutions that promote public safety, deliver justice, and strengthen communities. RBIJ has supported legislative campaigns in half of U.S. states and the U.K., across nearly a dozen policy areas. Our inclusive hiring efforts include the award-winning first chance hiring program, Unlock Potential, and second chance hiring programming now operating in six states.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(NYSE: JPM ) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.1 trillion in assets and $341 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2024. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at



