METAMARS (MARS), A Mars-Themed Metaverse Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list METAMARS (MARS) for all BitMart users on September 28, 2024. The MARS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 07:00 (UTC).







What is METAMARS (MARS)?

METAMARS (MARS) is an innovative Web3 metaverse platform inspired by the theme of Mars exploration. Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), MetaMars combines virtual reality, crypto-economics, and social networks to create a new frontier of digital interaction and value creation.

In this immersive digital world, users can explore intricately designed Martian landscapes, establish their own bases, and earn rewards. MetaMars brings together interstellar travelers from around the globe to collaborate on uncovering the mysteries of the universe, all while participating in a thriving blockchain ecosystem.

Why METAMARS (MARS)?

MetaMars stands out as a pioneering platform that merges the excitement of space exploration with the limitless potential of blockchain technology. The core token, MARS, is central to the MetaMars ecosystem, allowing players to fully engage in building their own metaverse world.

With a focus on collaboration and creativity, MetaMars enables millions of users worldwide to contribute to the development of an interstellar metaverse. This ongoing process not only facilitates continuous innovation but also offers participants the opportunity to achieve profits and realize value through their contributions and exploration within the MetaMars universe.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry.

About METAMARS (MARS)

Token Name: METAMARS

Token Symbol: MARS

Token Type: BSC

Total Supply: 260,000,000 MARS

To learn more about METAMARS (MARS), please visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram.

