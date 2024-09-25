MCCROMETER REBRANDS MUNICIPAL MARKET OFFERINGS AS HACH's FLOW SOLUTIONS BY MCCROMETER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HEMET, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCrometer, a leading provider of flow measurement solutions, is proud to announce a new collaboration with Hach, a globally recognized leader in water quality analysis. Both McCrometer and Hach are Veralto Water Quality Segment Operating Companies, sharing a powerful vision for a better tomorrow. This collaboration introduces an innovative portfolio of closed pipe and open flow solutions to municipal water and wastewater utilities branded as Hach's Flow Solutions by McCrometer.

Product image of the Hach Ultra Mag 3000 Closed Bore Meter, a new product launched as Hach's Flow Solutions by McCrometer

Brochure of the Ultra Mag Electromagnetic Meter Series. Under the Hach's Flow Solutions by McCrometer, the Ultra Mag closed bore meter is an industry-leading flow instrument uniquely designed for municipalities, specifically drinking water and wastewater utilities.

Continue ReadingView PDF

"Joining forces with Hach allows us to expand our reach and deliver even greater value to our customers," said Pete Oveson, President at McCrometer. He continued, "Hach is a well-known and trusted brand in the municipal water and wastewater utility market. Hach is famous for partnering with customers to create highly accurate, reliable, and easy-to-use products. Our flow meters that will now be sold under the Hach brand will provide utilities with the tools they need to manage their water resources effectively across both open channel and closed pipe applications."

The portfolio includes open channel solutions such as the FLO-DAR® AV Sensor, FL1500 controller, FL 900 flow logger, FH 950 flow meter, and flow monitoring services such as Data Delivery Services (DDS) and FSDATA®. It also includes closed pipe flow meter products such as Ultra Mag®, FPI Mag®, Water Specialties propeller meter and related services.

"I am extremely proud of the innovation and service that our team has delivered to our Flow Solutions customers over the past decades," said Tom Bolling, Hach President. "I'm confident that McCrometer's industry-leading expertise in flow measurement technology will ensure that Hach's Flow Solutions by McCrometer continue to be consistent with the Hach brand promise of accuracy, reliability and ease-of-use."

In conjunction with this collaboration, McCrometer is excited to introduce its newest innovation and the next generation converter/transmitter for mag meters- Hach's ProCommTM Max. The ProComm Max uses an integrated converter mounted in a re-designed enclosure. Locating the converter at the sensor eliminates signal degradation inherent to alternate designs. More information is available on .

The company will continue to operate from its Hemet, California headquarters, with no changes to its current operations or personnel. All inquiries, transactions and services for Hach's Flow Solutions will be handled and fulfilled by McCrometer and its sales channel of authorized representatives.

Media Contact:

Brian Cedeno, Market Communications Manager, [email protected] , (800) 220-2279 Ext. 5375



About McCrometer

McCrometer's advanced flow measurement solutions solve complex challenges in agricultural irrigation, municipal and industrial water and wastewater, oil and gas, process control, power generation and institutional facilities. McCrometer's high-performance products and systems are found in thousands of installations worldwide, proudly exceeding many of the world's most demanding industrial, safety and quality standards. For more information, visit .

About Hach

Hach, a global leader in water analysis and innovation, is dedicated to developing reliable, accurate instrumentation and chemistries that ensure water quality for people worldwide. Through a broad portfolio of products and services, Hach provides solutions across industries such as municipal water and wastewater, food and beverage, and power generation, delivering differentiated water analytics and treatment solutions to protect our planet's most precious resource. As an operating company of Veralto, Hach builds on a legacy of innovation and customer trust. Veralto's industry-leading companies and globally recognized brands are united by the purpose of Safeguarding the World's Most Vital ResourcesTM, working together to create a safer, cleaner, and more vibrant future.



About Veralto

With annual sales of $5 billion, Veralto is a global leader in essential technology solutions with a proven track record of solving some of the most complex challenges we face as a society. Our industry-leading companies with globally recognized brands are building on a long-established legacy of innovation and customer trust to create a safer, cleaner, more vibrant future. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, our global team of 16,000 associates is committed to making an enduring positive impact on our world and united by a powerful purpose: Safeguarding the World's Most Vital ResourcesTM.



SOURCE McCrometer, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED