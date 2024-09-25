Omni Aesthetics Introduces Groundbreaking Avelitm Cellulite Solution For Smoother, Firmer Skin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. William H SongOAKLAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Omni Aesthetics is excited to announce the latest addition to its cutting-edge aesthetic treatments: AveliTM , a revolutionary solution for cellulite reduction. This state-of-the-art procedure offers a minimally invasive approach to target cellulite at its source, addressing the deep dimples that never responded to all the previously available treatments.AveliTM Cellulite Treatment is designed to address one of the most common and frustrating skin concerns- moderate to severe cellulite. Unlike traditional treatments that work from the outside-in, AveliTM takes a more direct and effective approach by identifying and releasing the septa bands causing cellulite from the inside-out. Using a handheld device, trained providers can precisely target and release these bands from the inside, resulting in a visible reduction of cellulite dimples. The best part? Results are long-lasting and can be seen in as little as one month post-procedure with minimal downtime.Dr. H. William Song , founder of Omni Aesthetics, stated,“We are thrilled to offer AveliTM as part of our commitment to providing advanced, effective, and minimally invasive aesthetic solutions. This treatment gives our patients the confidence to feel good in their skin and look great in any outfit.”Key Benefits of AveliTM:-One-Time Procedure: No need for multiple sessions-treat cellulite dimples in just one visit.-Immediate Results: See improvements quickly as the septa bands causing cellulite are released in real-time.-Minimal Downtime: Patients can typically resume normal activities within 24-48 hours.AveliTM is an excellent option for women seeking long-term cellulite reduction, especially those looking for a solution that fits into their busy lifestyles. Whether used alone or in combination with other body-contouring procedures like liposuction, AveliTM delivers noticeable results with little recovery time.About Dr. H. William SongDr. H. William Song practiced as a board-certified internal medicine specialist for 15 years then devoted his practice exclusively to aesthetic and regenerative medicine for the next 15 years, serving the community for over 30 years. Since 2007 he has been at the forefront of cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine, teaching and practicing the latest techniques. Dr. Song is widely recognized as a top trainer for aesthetic practitioners worldwide and serves as a faculty instructor for several esteemed organizations, including the Cellular Medicine Association and the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians. His work has been featured on Good Morning America and Princeton Community Television, where he is regarded as a leading expert in innovative cosmetic procedures.About Omni AestheticsLocated in Oakland, NJ, Omni Aesthetics offers a full spectrum of advanced aesthetic treatments, combining science and artistry to provide outstanding results. With a highly skilled team led by Dr. H. William Song, Omni Aesthetics is a trusted destination for cosmetic procedures, including body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and hair restoration.Schedule a ConsultationFor more information about AveliTM and to find out if you are a candidate for this innovative cellulite treatment, please visit or contact us at (201) 368-3800. Book a consultation today to take the first step toward smoother, firmer skin with Omni Aesthetics.

Dr. William H Song

Omni Aesthetics

+1 201-368-3800

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.