Malwarebytes Unveils Personal Data Remover To Safeguard User Privacy

Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time protection, today announced the launch of its latest consumer product, Personal Data Remover , designed to protect user privacy by assisting users with the deletion of personal information from data broker databases and people search sites. This new solution offers regular monitoring to ensure individuals' data remains private, providing a robust defense against data misuse that can lead to stalking, spam, and identity theft.

In today's digital world, data brokers have nearly 1,500 data points for every consumer, ranging from addresses and phone numbers to birthdays, social media profiles, and voter registration. The process of identifying and opting out of these data sellers can be time-consuming and complex, often taking hundreds of hours. With 79% of people expressing deep concern about online privacy and security risks, the launch of Malwarebytes Personal Data Remover addresses a critical need for enhanced privacy protection.

"Online privacy is a fundamental human right," said Marcin Kleczynski, Founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. "At Malwarebytes, we believe that what you do online is your business, and you should have control over your personal data. Our new Personal Data Remover empowers users to take back their privacy by making it easier than ever to remove their information from data brokers and stay protected."

Key Features of Personal Data Remover

Malwarebytes Personal Data Remover

scans a network of data broker databases and people search sites, assisting users in removing their personal details, and offering ongoing monitoring to maintain their online privacy, automating up to 318 hours1 of work a consumer would have to undertake themselves.



Key features include:



Instant personalized reporting: Personal Data Remover quickly reveals hidden threats specific to each user, such as personal information that could lead to stalking, unwanted spam, or identity theft.

Actionable Guidance: Whether users opt for the free or paid version, they can take immediate action to remove their personal information from public view, reducing their exposure to risk. For subscribers, Malwarebytes will help remove all identified data on their behalf. Free users receive an exposure report and self-serve instructions on how to opt out of each of the data brokers and data sellers themselves.

Automatic Removal: Data Brokers are relentless, with the average number of users appearing 2-3 times per year on the same sites.2 With a subscription, Personal Data Remover provides automatic removals of personal data from broker databases. Integrated Protection: This new product offers a holistic approach to security and privacy through the Malwarebytes full suite of consumer solutions to prevent and respond to online threats and dangers.

The consumer product is available in the U.S. as both a free scan and paid standalone service, underscoring Malwarebytes' vision of reimaging security to protect devices and identity, no matter where users are, how they work and play, or the size of their wallet. A Personal Data Remover subscription is included along with device security, VPN, and identity theft protection for all existing and new Ultimate customers at no additional cost.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit

.

Hours are estimated based on internal historical data on the average time it takes to search, remove, and monitor re-exposure.Average based on internal data of the average number of times the same profile data reappears on the same data brokers scanned.

